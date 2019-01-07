Silvio Brusaferro, ecco il curriculum completo del commissario dell’Istituto superiore di sanità

Silvio Brusaferro, chi è il nuovo commissario dell’Istituto superiore di sanità nominato dal ministro della Salute, Giulia Grillo
Il professor Silvio Brusaferro è da oggi il nuovo commissario per l’esercizio delle funzioni del presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità.
Professore Ordinario di Igiene e Medicina Preventiva e Direttore del Dipartimento Area Medica dell’Università degli Studi di Udine, Brusaferro, nato a Udine l’8 aprile 1960, è anche direttore SOC accreditamento, gestione del rischio clinico e valutazione delle performance dell’Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Integrata di Udine.
La nomina segue le dimissioni del presidente Walter Ricciardi che ha lasciato l’incarico dal 1° gennaio scorso. E’ quanto si legge in una nota del Ministero della Salute.
Il commissario “assicurerà l’operatività in vista della nomina del presidente che sarà effettuata sulla base dei curriculum che arriveranno nelle prossime settimane, come previsto dal regolamento dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità”.
Ricciardi dopo le dimissioni ha rilasciato un’intervista piuttosto polemica nei confronti della maggioranza di governo: “L’esecutivo ha posizioni anti scientifiche”, ha detto negli scorsi giorni al Corriere della Sera.
Curriculum Vitae
Silvio Brusaferro
Name: Silvio Brusaferro, M.D. Date of birth: 8th April 1960 Nationality: Italian
Email: Silvio.brusaferro@uniud.it
Academic Qualifications and Previous Positions
1985: Degree of Medical Doctor -University of Trieste Medical School, Italy
1989: Postgraduate Diploma in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine — Public Health
University of Trieste Medical School, Italy
1989: Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene
Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Liverpool, UK
1990-1993: Hospital Medical Director – Gemona Hospital, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy
1991: Postgraduate Diploma in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine — Hospital hygiene and
Management – University of Trieste Medical School, Italy
2001: Associate Professor in Hygiene and Public Health -University of Udine Medical School
2002-2006: Medical Director – Udine University Hospital, Italy
2007-2013: Director, Postgraduate School of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health
Udine University, Italy
Current assignments and positions
2006 – : Professor of Hygiene and Public Health – University of Udine Medical School, Italy
2017-: Director of the Department of Medicine (DAME), Dean of Udine Medical School
University of Udine, Italy
2006 -: Head, Accreditation and Clinical Risk Management Unit – Udine Academic Hospital, Italy
2011 -: Coordinator, Clinical Risk Management Programs –
Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Health Service, Italy
Professional Memberships
Position (year joined)
Representative (2010) Professional Bod
Friuli Venezia Giulia Ministry of Health Technical Table on Health between Friuli Venezia Giulia and Slovenia, with a special focus on infection control and antimicrobial resistance; Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Health Service, Italy
Member (2011) National Technical Committee on Patient Safety, Regional and National Ministry of Health
Representative (2016) Italian Medical Chamber, UEMS section of Public Health
Medicine
Representative (2018) UEMS section of Public Health in the Multidisciplinary Joint
Committee of Infection Control and Prevention
Secretary (2018) National Conference of Deans of Italian Medical Schools
National Focal Point (alternate) (2015) Alternate national focal point for healthcare-associated
infections, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
Member (2018) National Committee on Good Practices in Health Care, National
Agency for Italian Regional Health Services (AGENAS)
Member (2017-2019) National Committee for the Implementation of the National
Antimicrobial Resistance Program, Italy, Italian Ministry of Health
Member (2017) Global Infection Prevention and Control Network, Infection Prevention and Control Global Unit, WHO Geneva
Technical Group for “Regional Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions”, Regional Government of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy
Member (2017)
Member (2016) Regional Committee, Use of Drugs in Healthcare, Regional
Service, Friuli Venezia Giulia
Coordinator and Co-founder (2011) European Network to Promote Infection Prevention for Patient
Safety (EUNETIPS)
Pillar of Practice Lead (2014) European Public Health Association (EUPHA)
Advisory Board Member (2016) European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious
Diseases (EUCIC—ESCMID)
National Health Council, Section of Public Health, Italian Ministry of Health
Member (2010-2013)
Member (2016) Scientific Advisory Board of the EURHEALTH-1HEALTH, EU
funded project, University of Groningen
Member (2014); Italian Society for Managing Health Districts (CARD)
Scientific Board Member (2014)
Research Activity
Participant and team leader in many different research projects funded both by private and public stakeholders in topics including infection prevention and control, prevention, antimicrobial resistance, quality improvement, patient safety and public health preparedness.
2008-2012: Representative for Italy in the European Surveillance of Antimicrobial Consumption (ESAC-3) Hospital Care Subproject Group;
2008-2010: Responsible for the Italian Primary Care Branch of a EUROACTION project to implement and test a program for Cardiovascular risk reduction
2009-2012: Leader of a PRIN-funded project “Risk Management models to control water risks in healthcare settings: risk evaluation in new healthcare buildings”
2009-2011: Participating research unit in “The Role of Stress and Sleep in Healthcare Workers Activities”, supported by the Italian Ministry of Health, Ricerca Finalizzata Bando Giovani Ricercatori
2010-2011: Team Leader at Udine University for the INTERREG IV Italia — Austria “cross
border health education” project
2010-2013: Team Leader of an Italian Ministry of Health supported program (CCM 37)
“Clinical Risk Management through an integrated approach: definition of standards for Italian healthcare organizations”
2010-2011: Team Leader of the ECDC-funded TRICE
2012-2016:Leader of the ECDC-funded project TRICE—Implementation Strategy (IS)
2012-2016: Coordinator for the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of the EU-funded Hospital Network for Cross Border Healthcare (HONCAB) project
2012-2014:Responsible for the Friuli Venezia Giulia region Italian NIH-coordinated project “Surveillance of Rotavirus and Poliovirus Circulation”
2013-2014: Italian representative of the EU funded project “Public Health Innovation &
Research in Europe (PHIRE) phase 2”
2013-2015: Participating research unit in “Risk Analysis for the Control of Healthcare
Associated Infections in Intensive Care and Surgery Units to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Prevention Strategies in the Clinical Practice”, supported by the Italian Ministry of Health CCM
2015-2018: Team Leader for an Italian Ministry of Health funded project CCM 2015 “The
Model One-Health to Control Antimicrobial Resistance of Zoonotic Origin in Public Health: Development of a Network Between Medical and Veterinary Units Aimed at Prevention and Control of Escherichia coli ESBL Circulation”
2016-2019: Unit Team Leader of a Horizon 2020 funded project “Improving digital health
literacy in Europe IC-Health” (EU project 727474)
2016-2019: Coordinator of a unit in the Friuli Venezia Giulia project “Prodotti Finiti”
2017-2019: Participant in the European Joint Action on Antimicrobial Resistance and
HealthCare Associated Infections (JA AMRHAI)
viii. Teaching
2011 — 2015: Director of 3 Editions of the international master on ” Quality improvement in European Health Care Organizations” — University of Udine
2015 – : Director, Masters Program (2 editions) on “Management of health and social services”
University of Udine
2016 — : Scientific Director, Special Course for Healthcare Organizations Chief Executive
Officers, promoted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Ministry of Health
2018 — : Scientific Director, Special Course for Heads of Clinical Units in the Italian National
Health System, promoted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Ministry of Health
Speaker and lecturer in many international and national congresses and masters programs on topics related to: Infection Control and Prevention, Hospital Hygiene, Public Health Hospital Management, Clinical Risk Management and Quality Improvement.
Publications
Author of 120 papers in international and national journals Author of 21 book chapters
