Silvio Brusaferro, ecco il curriculum completo del commissario dell’Istituto superiore di sanità

Silvio Brusaferro, chi è il nuovo commissario dell’Istituto superiore di sanità nominato dal ministro della Salute, Giulia Grillo

Il professor Silvio Brusaferro è da oggi il nuovo commissario per l’esercizio delle funzioni del presidente dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

Professore Ordinario di Igiene e Medicina Preventiva e Direttore del Dipartimento Area Medica dell’Università degli Studi di Udine, Brusaferro, nato a Udine l’8 aprile 1960, è anche direttore SOC accreditamento, gestione del rischio clinico e valutazione delle performance dell’Azienda Sanitaria Universitaria Integrata di Udine.

La nomina segue le dimissioni del presidente Walter Ricciardi che ha lasciato l’incarico dal 1° gennaio scorso. E’ quanto si legge in una nota del Ministero della Salute.

Il commissario “assicurerà l’operatività in vista della nomina del presidente che sarà effettuata sulla base dei curriculum che arriveranno nelle prossime settimane, come previsto dal regolamento dell’Istituto Superiore di Sanità”.

Ricciardi dopo le dimissioni ha rilasciato un’intervista piuttosto polemica nei confronti della maggioranza di governo: “L’esecutivo ha posizioni anti scientifiche”, ha detto negli scorsi giorni al Corriere della Sera.

Curriculum Vitae

Silvio Brusaferro

Name: Silvio Brusaferro, M.D. Date of birth: 8th April 1960 Nationality: Italian

Email: Silvio.brusaferro@uniud.it

Academic Qualifications and Previous Positions

1985: Degree of Medical Doctor -University of Trieste Medical School, Italy

1989: Postgraduate Diploma in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine — Public Health

University of Trieste Medical School, Italy

1989: Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Liverpool, UK

1990-1993: Hospital Medical Director – Gemona Hospital, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

1991: Postgraduate Diploma in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine — Hospital hygiene and

Management – University of Trieste Medical School, Italy

2001: Associate Professor in Hygiene and Public Health -University of Udine Medical School

2002-2006: Medical Director – Udine University Hospital, Italy

2007-2013: Director, Postgraduate School of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health

Udine University, Italy

Current assignments and positions

2006 – : Professor of Hygiene and Public Health – University of Udine Medical School, Italy

2017-: Director of the Department of Medicine (DAME), Dean of Udine Medical School

University of Udine, Italy

2006 -: Head, Accreditation and Clinical Risk Management Unit – Udine Academic Hospital, Italy

2011 -: Coordinator, Clinical Risk Management Programs –

Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Health Service, Italy

Professional Memberships

Position (year joined)

Representative (2010) Professional Bod

Friuli Venezia Giulia Ministry of Health Technical Table on Health between Friuli Venezia Giulia and Slovenia, with a special focus on infection control and antimicrobial resistance; Friuli Venezia Giulia Regional Health Service, Italy

Member (2011) National Technical Committee on Patient Safety, Regional and National Ministry of Health

Representative (2016) Italian Medical Chamber, UEMS section of Public Health

Medicine

Representative (2018) UEMS section of Public Health in the Multidisciplinary Joint

Committee of Infection Control and Prevention

Secretary (2018) National Conference of Deans of Italian Medical Schools

National Focal Point (alternate) (2015) Alternate national focal point for healthcare-associated

infections, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control

Member (2018) National Committee on Good Practices in Health Care, National

Agency for Italian Regional Health Services (AGENAS)

Member (2017-2019) National Committee for the Implementation of the National

Antimicrobial Resistance Program, Italy, Italian Ministry of Health

Member (2017) Global Infection Prevention and Control Network, Infection Prevention and Control Global Unit, WHO Geneva

Technical Group for “Regional Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions”, Regional Government of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy

Member (2017)

Member (2016) Regional Committee, Use of Drugs in Healthcare, Regional

Service, Friuli Venezia Giulia

Coordinator and Co-founder (2011) European Network to Promote Infection Prevention for Patient

Safety (EUNETIPS)

Pillar of Practice Lead (2014) European Public Health Association (EUPHA)

Advisory Board Member (2016) European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious

Diseases (EUCIC—ESCMID)

National Health Council, Section of Public Health, Italian Ministry of Health

Member (2010-2013)

Member (2016) Scientific Advisory Board of the EURHEALTH-1HEALTH, EU

funded project, University of Groningen

Member (2014); Italian Society for Managing Health Districts (CARD)

Scientific Board Member (2014)

Research Activity

Participant and team leader in many different research projects funded both by private and public stakeholders in topics including infection prevention and control, prevention, antimicrobial resistance, quality improvement, patient safety and public health preparedness.

2008-2012: Representative for Italy in the European Surveillance of Antimicrobial Consumption (ESAC-3) Hospital Care Subproject Group;

2008-2010: Responsible for the Italian Primary Care Branch of a EUROACTION project to implement and test a program for Cardiovascular risk reduction

2009-2012: Leader of a PRIN-funded project “Risk Management models to control water risks in healthcare settings: risk evaluation in new healthcare buildings”

2009-2011: Participating research unit in “The Role of Stress and Sleep in Healthcare Workers Activities”, supported by the Italian Ministry of Health, Ricerca Finalizzata Bando Giovani Ricercatori

2010-2011: Team Leader at Udine University for the INTERREG IV Italia — Austria “cross

border health education” project

2010-2013: Team Leader of an Italian Ministry of Health supported program (CCM 37)

“Clinical Risk Management through an integrated approach: definition of standards for Italian healthcare organizations”

2010-2011: Team Leader of the ECDC-funded TRICE

2012-2016:Leader of the ECDC-funded project TRICE—Implementation Strategy (IS)

2012-2016: Coordinator for the Friuli Venezia Giulia region of the EU-funded Hospital Network for Cross Border Healthcare (HONCAB) project

2012-2014:Responsible for the Friuli Venezia Giulia region Italian NIH-coordinated project “Surveillance of Rotavirus and Poliovirus Circulation”

2013-2014: Italian representative of the EU funded project “Public Health Innovation &

Research in Europe (PHIRE) phase 2”

2013-2015: Participating research unit in “Risk Analysis for the Control of Healthcare

Associated Infections in Intensive Care and Surgery Units to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Prevention Strategies in the Clinical Practice”, supported by the Italian Ministry of Health CCM

2015-2018: Team Leader for an Italian Ministry of Health funded project CCM 2015 “The

Model One-Health to Control Antimicrobial Resistance of Zoonotic Origin in Public Health: Development of a Network Between Medical and Veterinary Units Aimed at Prevention and Control of Escherichia coli ESBL Circulation”

2016-2019: Unit Team Leader of a Horizon 2020 funded project “Improving digital health

literacy in Europe IC-Health” (EU project 727474)

2016-2019: Coordinator of a unit in the Friuli Venezia Giulia project “Prodotti Finiti”

2017-2019: Participant in the European Joint Action on Antimicrobial Resistance and

HealthCare Associated Infections (JA AMRHAI)

viii. Teaching

2011 — 2015: Director of 3 Editions of the international master on ” Quality improvement in European Health Care Organizations” — University of Udine

2015 – : Director, Masters Program (2 editions) on “Management of health and social services”

University of Udine

2016 — : Scientific Director, Special Course for Healthcare Organizations Chief Executive

Officers, promoted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Ministry of Health

2018 — : Scientific Director, Special Course for Heads of Clinical Units in the Italian National

Health System, promoted by the Friuli Venezia Giulia Ministry of Health

Speaker and lecturer in many international and national congresses and masters programs on topics related to: Infection Control and Prevention, Hospital Hygiene, Public Health Hospital Management, Clinical Risk Management and Quality Improvement.

Publications

Author of 120 papers in international and national journals Author of 21 book chapters