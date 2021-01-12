Francesco Amoroso, chi è il prossimo direttore Comunicazione di Leonardo

Director of Communication and Public Relations at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT), with responsibility of promoting the scientific and technological achievements to the stakehoders and to the public opinion. Reporting to the Scientific Director (Ceo) and the Board, the role encompasses the following main goals: identifying the better way to reach the stakeholders and the public opinion promoting the results generated from scientific research and technology transfer; exploiting IIT scientific and technical goals by furthering opportunities in terms of new collaborations and projects both in institutional and business areas. From July 2014, IIT’s awareness and reputation has highly increased (more than 5 percentage points in 12 months) generating the best ground to promote the growth of the institute. In 2015 IIT was in charge to carry out the most important national scientific project in the field of precision medicine and nutrition (Human Technopole – Italy 2040). In 2016 IIT start up Movendo Technology (robotics in medical field) has achieved the highest private funding (10 mio euros) and the start up SmartMicroOptics has realized the best Italian funding campaign in the USA Kickstarter platform (5290 backers) for blips products (the campaign was created by the private partner Atellani). In 2016 IIT Technology Transfer has increased its portofolio (value of commercial contracts with companies) more than 40%. In the last 12 months to IIT has been dedicated more than 150 articles and 50 Tv services by the main national and international media. The IIT’ Klout Score has reached 64 (from 10 in 2013)

The communication and PR activities are: Stakeholders Relations, Media Relations, Corporate and Scientific Communication, Events and Advertising, Advisory for start ups (branding, image, media relations, stakeholders networking, communication training), crisis management.… visualizza altro