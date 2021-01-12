Francesco Amoroso, chi è il prossimo direttore Comunicazione di Leonardo

Francesco Amoroso sarà il nuovo direttore Comunicazione del gruppo Leonardo al posto di Gianbattista Vittorioso, già capo staff dell’ex presidente di Leonardo, De Gennaro. Tutti i dettagli sul curriculum di Amoroso
Novità ai vertici della comunicazione di Leonardo, il gruppo ex Finmeccanica presieduto da Luciano Carta e guidato dall’amministratore delegato, Alessandro Profumo.
Al posto di Gianbattista Vittorioso, già capo staff dell’ex presidente di Leonardo, Gianni De Gennaro, arriverà come direttore della Comunicazione – per scelta del numero uno del gruppo attivo nell’aerospazio e nella difesa, Profumo – Francesco Amoroso, ora nella casa farmaceutica Dompé Holdings.
Amoroso è stato in passato direttore della Comunicazione dell’Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) fondato da Roberto Cingolani, ora Chief Technology & Innovation Officer del gruppo Leonardo voluto da Profumo.
Nel frattempo si rincorrono le voci secondo cui l’ex direttore Relazioni Istituzionali Italia, Paolo Messa, sarà mandato negli Stati Uniti a ridosso dell’insediamento del presidente eletto degli Stati Uniti, Joe Biden.
Ecco tutti i dettagli su Amoroso.
CURRICULUM FRANCESCO AMOROSO DA LINKEDIN:
Head of Communication and Media Relations
Nome azienda
Dompé Holdings
Dategen 2018 – presente
Durata lavoro 3 anni 1 mese
Località Milano, Italia
Dompé is engaged in different fields of innovation such as pahrma, biotech, robotics, agricolture, new materials, big data and start ups.
The communication and PR activities are: Corporate Communication, Media Relations, Stakeholders Relations, Events.
-
Technology & Innovation Communication, External Relations Director
Nome azienda
Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia
Date lug 2014 – gen 2018
Durata lavoro 3 anni 7 mesi
Località Genova, Milano, Roma
Director of Communication and Public Relations at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT), with responsibility of promoting the scientific and technological achievements to the stakehoders and to the public opinion. Reporting to the Scientific Director (Ceo) and the Board, the role encompasses the following main goals: identifying the better way to reach the stakeholders and the public opinion promoting the results generated from scientific research and technology transfer; exploiting IIT scientific and technical goals by furthering opportunities in terms of new collaborations and projects both in institutional and business areas. From July 2014, IIT’s awareness and reputation has highly increased (more than 5 percentage points in 12 months) generating the best ground to promote the growth of the institute. In 2015 IIT was in charge to carry out the most important national scientific project in the field of precision medicine and nutrition (Human Technopole – Italy 2040). In 2016 IIT start up Movendo Technology (robotics in medical field) has achieved the highest private funding (10 mio euros) and the start up SmartMicroOptics has realized the best Italian funding campaign in the USA Kickstarter platform (5290 backers) for blips products (the campaign was created by the private partner Atellani). In 2016 IIT Technology Transfer has increased its portofolio (value of commercial contracts with companies) more than 40%. In the last 12 months to IIT has been dedicated more than 150 articles and 50 Tv services by the main national and international media. The IIT’ Klout Score has reached 64 (from 10 in 2013)
The communication and PR activities are: Stakeholders Relations, Media Relations, Corporate and Scientific Communication, Events and Advertising, Advisory for start ups (branding, image, media relations, stakeholders networking, communication training), crisis management.…
-
Head of Media and Stakeholders Relations
Nome azienda
Edison spa (Gruppo EDF)
Date set 2008 – giu 2014
Durata lavoro 5 anni 10 mesi
Località Milano, Italia
Head of press office Edison (Finance, Corporate, Brand & Products, Sponsorships, Crisis Management, local), internet projects (Corporate website, Web P.R. and social media), managing stakeholders relations at local level (from 2013)
-
Senior Manager
Nome azienda
Barabino & Partners
Date 2000 – 2008
Durata lavoro 8 anni
Career from junior consultant to senior manager and partner; responsible for integrated communication projects for stock-listed and non stock-listed companies as well managing scenarios in cultural , scientific and economical environments.
Areas of activity: corporate, finance, product media relation, crisis management, media planning, adv, internet…
-
Developer indirect commercial area.
Nome azienda
Marketing TC Sistema
Date 1998 – 2000
Durata lavor o2 anni
Marketing Department- Division POS, Responsible for developing indirect commercial area.
Formazione
-
Università degli Studi di Genova
Nome titolo di studio Degree in Science Philosophy
Votazione 110/110 summa cum laude
Date di frequentazione o previsto conseguimento laurea –
Logic & Maths, Physics, Epistemology, History of Philosophy, Literature, Econonomy, Hisotory, Latin, Ancient Greek
Exchanges with international Universities (Munich, Germany)
-
Accademia di Comunicazione
Nome titolo di studioMaster in Business Communication
Date di frequentazione o previsto conseguimento laurea –
Corporate Communication, Media Relation, Marketing, Advertising and Media Planning, Consumer Sociology, Statistics
-
Liceo classico C. Colombo
Nome titolo di studiohigh school diploma
Date di frequentazione o previsto conseguimento laurea –
++++
++++
CURRICULUM DI VITTORIOSO TRATTO DAL SITO DI LEONARDO:
Gianbattista Vittorioso è Direttore dell’Unità Organizzativa Communication di Leonardo dal 5 novembre 2019.
È laureato in Scienze Internazionali e Diplomatiche, con indirizzo Relazioni Internazionali, ed ha, tra l’altro, conseguito un master in International Affairs presso l’Istituto per gli Studi di Politica Internazionale (ISPI) e un Diploma in Alti Studi per la Difesa presso il Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa.
Vittorioso ha iniziato la carriera nella sede dell’ONU a New York. Risale al 2006 il suo ingresso nell’area Relazioni Internazionali Governative dell’allora Finmeccanica, oggi Leonardo, di cui ha assunto la responsabilità nel luglio 2012, in un percorso di crescita professionale caratterizzato anche dalla gestione delle tematiche di approccio ai mercati e di comunicazione a supporto del business aziendale. Nel 2013 è stato quindi nominato Chief of Staff del Presidente di Leonardo, Giovanni De Gennaro, incarico al quale si è aggiunto, cinque anni dopo, quello di Responsabile della Segreteria del Consiglio di Amministrazione della Società.
